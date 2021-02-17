dpa/GNA – Israel hit a new milestone on Tuesday as the 4 millionth person received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The recipient met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein at the vaccination station in Jerusalem.

“I would like to appeal from here to the 570,000 people over 50 who have yet to be vaccinated. Almost 100 per cent of the deaths and severe cases are concentrated in this group,” Netanyahu said, urging them not to avoid inoculation because of “the slight discomfort of the jab of the vaccination.”

“So in order to preserve life and allow all of us to get back to life; go get vaccinated,” he said, also mentioning the “green passport” which will allow vaccinated people access to leisure centres and other attractions.

In addition, Netanyahu warned that if not enough people get vaccinated, the hospitals will be overburdened with coronavirus patients and another lockdown will become necessary,

Over 2.6 million people in Israel, which has a population of 9.3 million, have received both doses of the vaccine.

According to the research website Our World in Data, Israel is the world leader in terms of the number of vaccinated people per 100 residents.

Israel is set to slowly reopen shopping and leisure centres starting on Sunday, but some will only be accessible to those who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 or who have recovered from the virus.

The coronavirus cabinet on Monday night approved a plan to gradually lift restrictions following a third nationwide lockdown.

“The plan was approved in principle; the regulations will be approved as soon as work on them is completed,” the Prime Minister’s Office and Health Ministry said in a joint statement.

More school grades will open starting on Sunday, in line with a traffic light system which labels cities green, yellow, orange and red according to their rates of infections.

Fifth, sixth, 11th and 12th graders in cities designated green and yellow will be able to attend class, as well as those in orange cities where 70 per cent of residents have been vaccinated. They join younger children who have already returned to school and kindergarten in accordance with similar regulations.

Shopping centres, markets, high street shops, museums, libraries and synagogues will also open on Sunday, following strict regulations to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Moreover, those who have had both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine may receive a special certificate, or “green passport,” a week after receiving the shot, allowing them access to additional facilities, along with people who have recovered from the virus.

They will be able to go to the gym and fitness studios, swimming pools, cultural and sports events, fairs, exhibitions and hotels, though dining rooms in the latter will remain closed.