An Israeli military reconnaissance drone has crashed inside Lebanon, Israel’s army said overnight between Saturday and Sunday.

A military spokesperson said in a statement that the incident occurred “during IDF (Israel Defense Forces) operational activity” along the Blue Line, a border demarcation drawn in 2000 by the United Nations after Israel withdrew its forces from southern Lebanon.

“There is no risk of breach of information,” the spokesperson said, without elaborating on the cause of the crash.

Hezbollah, a Lebanese party and militant group, said its fighters intercepted the drown near the village of Ayta ash-Sha’b in southern Lebanon.

In July, another military drone crashed inside Lebanon. Local Israeli media reported that the drone apparently fell due to malfunction. Enditem

