Israeli military says it has taken over Hamas stronghold in northern Gaza

Israeli forces have taken control of a Hamas stronghold in the northern Gaza Strip, Israel’s military said on Tuesday.

In its latest operational update, the Israeli military said that troops “secured a military stronghold” belonging to Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip, where anti-tank missiles and launchers, weapons, and various intelligence materials were located.

“Many” Hamas militants barricaded themselves in a building adjacent to the Al-Quds Hospital, and planned to attack the Israeli forces from there, said the update, adding that Israeli soldiers “directed an aircraft” to strike the militants, causing “significant secondary explosions which indicate the presence of a Hamas weapons depot in a civilian area.”

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that Israeli forces have shelled areas about 50 meters away from the Al-Quds Hospital, where more than 14,000 displaced Palestinians have sought shelter.

The shelling “has led to at least 60 injuries among hospital staff, patients, and displaced individuals, as well as significant damage to the hospital building, ambulances and relief vehicles,” said the statement.