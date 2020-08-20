Israel’s military said on Thursday its tanks shelled Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip overnight after explosive balloons were sent from Gaza into Israeli territory.

A military spokesperson said the attack targeted military posts belonging to Hamas, an Islamist Palestinian group that runs Gaza, adding it was a response to earlier explosive and arson balloons.

The balloons, attached with incendiary or explosive materials, set fire to southern Israel’s arid lands.

The shelling was the 11th consecutive day of Israeli attacks in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

It came amidst efforts by Egyptian security officials to halt the flare-up.

Despite a truce achieved in 2019, Gaza militants and Israel clash sporadically, with Palestinians launching rockets or balloons towards southern Israel and Israel strikes with missiles and sanctions against Gaza.