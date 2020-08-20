A Palestinian man inspects the damages of a house following an Israeli airstrike east of al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza Strip, on Aug. 15, 2020. Israeli army aircraft struck on Friday night posts and facilities in the Gaza Strip that belong to Islamic Hamas movement militants in response to launching incendiary balloons from the coastal enclave into Israel. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)
A Palestinian man inspects the damages of a house following an Israeli airstrike east of al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza Strip, on Aug. 15, 2020. Israeli army aircraft struck on Friday night posts and facilities in the Gaza Strip that belong to Islamic Hamas movement militants in response to launching incendiary balloons from the coastal enclave into Israel. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

Israel’s military said on Thursday its tanks shelled Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip overnight after explosive balloons were sent from Gaza into Israeli territory.

A military spokesperson said the attack targeted military posts belonging to Hamas, an Islamist Palestinian group that runs Gaza, adding it was a response to earlier explosive and arson balloons.

The balloons, attached with incendiary or explosive materials, set fire to southern Israel’s arid lands.

The shelling was the 11th consecutive day of Israeli attacks in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

It came amidst efforts by Egyptian security officials to halt the flare-up.

Despite a truce achieved in 2019, Gaza militants and Israel clash sporadically, with Palestinians launching rockets or balloons towards southern Israel and Israel strikes with missiles and sanctions against Gaza.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.