Israeli Officials Urge Stronger African Support Amid Global Security Concerns

Israeli government officials have appealed to African nations with diplomatic ties to Israel to deepen their support for the country’s ongoing efforts to protect its citizens and enhance socio-economic cooperation.

The plea comes as Israel grapples with heightened security threats posed by extremist groups and seeks to strengthen its partnerships with Africa in light of shared historical, cultural, and strategic ties.

During a visit by an 11-member delegation of journalists from eight English-speaking African countries, Israeli officials emphasized the existential threat posed by extremist forces, which they believe extend beyond Israel’s borders to Africa and other regions of the world. The journalists toured key sites affected by the October 7 Hamas and Hezbollah attacks on Israeli communities, which left over 1,400 people dead and 254 abducted, and spoke to survivors and victim families.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Miriam Haskel, in a conversation with the delegation, expressed disappointment that many African nations, despite strong bilateral ties with Israel, have not consistently supported the country at the United Nations. She pointed out that while a few African nations have remained loyal allies, the majority either abstain or vote against Israel in critical UN resolutions.

The Jewish state has long faced criticism at the UN, with reports indicating that the General Assembly has adopted 154 resolutions against Israel from 2015 to 2023, compared to just 71 against other countries. These resolutions often cast Israel in a negative light, with the Israeli government claiming that it is being unfairly targeted while defending its right to protect its citizens against regional threats.

Haskel also emphasized Israel’s concern over radical extremist movements, such as ISIS, Boko Haram, and Al-Shabaab, which have active cells across the globe, including in Africa. She warned of the dangers posed by such groups and the potential destabilizing impact they could have on the continent if left unchecked. According to Haskel, Israel sees Africa as critical in resisting these threats and believes that stronger partnerships between Israel and African nations could help in combating the spread of extremist ideologies.

Africa’s role in global cooperation is increasingly recognized by Israeli officials, who view the continent as a key partner in addressing socio-economic and security challenges. Haskel highlighted that Israel plans to further engage with African nations through a range of initiatives, including professional training programs in agriculture and healthcare, as well as collaborations in the arts and media to shape the narratives of the continent’s youth.

Moreover, Haskel underscored Israel’s commitment to its longstanding relationships with African countries such as Ethiopia, Liberia, and Malawi, which have shown resilience in their support despite ongoing geopolitical and economic challenges. She also noted that Israel’s partnerships in Africa are rooted in a shared commitment to democratic values, such as the protection of women’s and minority rights, making the continent a natural ally in Israel’s global outreach.

The Israeli government is focused on expanding its diplomatic footprint in Africa, where it already maintains embassies in 10 countries and has built ties with more than 40 nations across the continent. However, Israel’s observer status at the African Union was suspended in 2023, reflecting the complexities of its relationships with some African governments. The country is working to regain its influence and continue its efforts to deepen diplomatic and economic ties with the continent, which it views as key to its long-term stability and prosperity.

Israel’s calls for stronger African engagement come amid growing concerns about the strategic shifts in global alliances. As Israel seeks to reinforce its security and expand its socio-economic influence, Africa’s role in the evolving geopolitical landscape remains central. Haskel’s statement reflects Israel’s broader strategy of fostering a collaborative future with African nations, emphasizing shared values and collective security against the forces of extremism.