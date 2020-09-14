Israeli strikes targeted positions of the pro-Iran fighters in eastern Syria on Monday, killing 10 of them, a war monitor reported.

Six powerful explosions were heard in the al-Bukamal city in the countryside of Deir al-Zour early on Monday in what appeared to be Israeli strikes targeting pro-Iran fighters, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The strikes also destroyed ammunition depots and vehicles, said the Observatory. It added that ambulances were seen rushing to the targeted areas.

The strike is the latest Israeli targeting of pro-Iran fighters in Syria.

On Sept. 3, Israeli strikes targeted pro-Iran fighters in the eastern countryside of Deir al-Zour, killing nine fighters.

Throughout the Syrian crisis, Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes against Iranian targets in Syria, as well as convoys transporting weapons to the Shiite militant group Hezbollah, a Lebanese militia allegedly backed by Iran.