Israel’s Aggression has Led to Loss of Over 60 Percent of Employment Opportunities in Gaza

The 5th Islamic Conference of Labour Ministers (ICLM) held under the theme “Innovative Solutions and Digitalization of Labour and Employment Services in the OIC Member States” concluded its proceedings in Baku, Azerbaijan on 23 November 2023.

The conference concluded with a call on the OIC Member States and concerned institutions to support the efforts of the Palestinian Ministry of Labour in safeguarding the Palestinian job market from the serious repercussions of the war on Gaza, noting that the Israeli occupation’s criminal aggression on the Strip has led to a loss of over 60 percent of employment opportunities.

During the conference, participating Ministers and Heads of Delegation shared their national experiences regarding the digitization of employment and social services.

In their conference report adopted at the end of the meeting, the ministers stressed the need to develop joint policies that foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and the growth of small to medium enterprises.

The meeting noted the urgent need to promote employment in regions such as the Sahel region that are bedeviled by insecurity that has disrupted livelihoods leading to a high unemployment rate.

The Ministers and Heads of Delegation extended their heartfelt gratitude to the Government and people of the Republic of Azerbaijan as well as the OIC Secretary-General H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha for the excellent arrangements to ensure the conference’s success.