Israel’s coronavirus-related death toll has passed the 2,000 mark, the Health Ministry announced on Monday.

The country of roughly 9 million residents has registered 2,016 deaths since the start of the pandemic, said the ministry.

The toll marks a huge leap from the first days of the pandemic, when the country was quick to implement strict restrictions.

However, after the restrictions were lifted and there was a corresponding increase in cases, the country has been placed under renewed lockdown measures, in place since September 18.

The efforts seem to be working, as the number of new daily coronavirus cases has recently been on the decline.
In total, at least 293,530 confirmed cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

