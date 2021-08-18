Israel’s Green Pass now required for almost all areas of life

In Israel, the need to show the so-called Green Pass for almost all areas of public life due to massively increasing numbers of coronavirus infections entered effect on Wednesday.

Everyone over the age of 3 must prove that they have been vaccinated against, have recovered from or have tested negative for the coronavirus if they want to visit sporting or cultural events, gyms, museums, restaurants, universities and conferences, for example.

In houses of worship, an exception applies for up to 50 people.

Children up to the age of 12 can be tested free of charge. Anyone over the age of 12 must pay for the coronavirus test themselves.

With the measures, Israel’s government is trying to prevent a possible lockdown during the Jewish holidays in September.

On Tuesday evening, the Health Ministry reported 8,726 new coronavirus infections for the previous day, the highest figure in more than half a year.

Yet more than 58 per cent of Israel’s roughly 9.4 million people are fully vaccinated. According to the government, more than 1 million people have already received a third vaccination as a booster.

According to the Health Ministry, masks are compulsory in all enclosed spaces, except in the home. In addition, masks must be worn outside when more than 100 people gather.

Additional restrictions apply to events: A maximum of 400 people may gather in halls and 500 outside. Private gatherings are limited to 50 visitors indoors and 100 outdoors. Unseated mass gatherings indoors may be attended by up to 1,000 people, outdoors by up to 5,000.

In shopping centres and shops with more than 100 square metres of sales area, only one customer per 7 square metres is allowed.