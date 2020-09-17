Israeli champions Maccabi Tel Aviv reached the playoff round of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday after beating Belarusian champions FC Dynamo Brest 1-0 at home.

The single-leg match of the third qualifying round was played behind closed doors at Bloomfield Stadium in Jaffa, the southern part of the coastal city of Tel Aviv-Jaffa.

Maccabi possessed the ball for most of the early period, but hardly threatened the Belarusians’ goal.

The Israeli club scored the first goal in the 50th minute, with a successful penalty kick by midfielder Dan Biton, after the visitors’ captain Syarhey Kislyak pushed Maccabi’s Dor Peretz in the penalty area.

The next 20 minutes were dominated by Brest, but Maccabi’s defense stopped all the visitors’ attempts.

Maccabi almost doubled the lead in the 75th minute, but defender Ofir Davidzada missed an easy opportunity, five meters from an empty net.

Maccabi now face Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg over two legs, to be played on September 22 in Israel, and on September 30 in Austria.

The aggregate winner will qualify for the Champions League’s group stage.