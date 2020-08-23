Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical, a world-leading generic drugmaker, announced on Sunday that it will lay off 350 of the 700 workers at its Teva Tech plant in the Negev desert, southern Israel.

According to the company’s statement, the layoffs at the plant, which produces active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), are part of a new 18-month significant streamlining process.

This process is part of the global optimization plan announced by Teva’s CEO Kare Schultz in February, which is being carried out throughout the company plants and centers worldwide.

This follows a biennial global reorganization process at Teva, which was completed at the end of 2019 and resulted in an annual saving of about 3 billion U.S. dollars in the company’s costs.

“The optimization process is intended to ensure that all Teva’s plants are efficient, essential and sustainable amid the complex, uncertain, and challenging coronavirus crisis which the entire pharma industry has to face,” the company said.

“Increasing competition with other API plants in the world, along with the high production costs in Israel, have made Teva Tech plant expensive and uncompetitive,” Teva said. Enditem