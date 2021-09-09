ISS Crew Report Smoke, Smell of Burnt Plastic in Russia’s Zvezda Module

The alarm was triggered at night in Russia’s Zvezda module at the International Space Station (ISS), the crew reported smoke and smell of burnt plastic, according to their negotiations with the mission control center, broadcast by NASA.

At about 05:00 Moscow time (02:00 GMT), Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky told the Moscow region-based mission control center that the alarm went off in the Zvezda module and the crew could see smoke and feel the smell.

Later, devices indicated presence of harmful substances in the area of the module’s medical cabinet. Astronaut Thomas Pesquet said that the smell of burnt plastic or electronics came in the US segment of the ISS through the ventilation.

Novitsky and cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov opened module panels in the area where the smoke was detected and examined the space behind the panels but could not find the source of the smoke. They later activated the harmful substances removal system.