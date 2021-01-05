Ghanaian international, Issah Abass has moved on loan from Mainz 05 to FC Twente for the remainder of the 2020/2021 football season.
The exciting attacker after returning to the German Bundesliga club last summer after his loan deal with FC Utrecht expired hoped to play a bigger role for the team this season.
Unfortunately, things have not panned out quite well with the Ghana U-23 striker constantly overlooked for matches during the first half of the ongoing German Bundesliga season.
Issah Abass has been signed by FC Twente to provide a squad boost for the team in the Dutch Eredivisie.
“FC Twente has reached an agreement with FSV Mainz 05 about the arrival of Issah Abass to Enschede.
“The 22-year-old Ghanaian attacker will be rented from the German club until the end of this season and arrived in De Grolsch Veste today,” a confirmation statement on the website of FC Twente reads.
The move will see the pacey forward enjoying regular playing time to ensure he continues his development.
Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505