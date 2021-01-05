Ghanaian international, Issah Abass has moved on loan from Mainz 05 to FC Twente for the remainder of the 2020/2021 football season.

The exciting attacker after returning to the German Bundesliga club last summer after his loan deal with FC Utrecht expired hoped to play a bigger role for the team this season.

Unfortunately, things have not panned out quite well with the Ghana U-23 striker constantly overlooked for matches during the first half of the ongoing German Bundesliga season.

Issah Abass has been signed by FC Twente to provide a squad boost for the team in the Dutch Eredivisie.

“FC Twente has reached an agreement with FSV Mainz 05 about the arrival of Issah Abass to Enschede.

“The 22-year-old Ghanaian attacker will be rented from the German club until the end of this season and arrived in De Grolsch Veste today,” a confirmation statement on the website of FC Twente reads.

The move will see the pacey forward enjoying regular playing time to ensure he continues his development.