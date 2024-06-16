Issah and Boakye Shine at Kumasi Athletics Meet

Sumaila Issah of Mpasatia Senior High School in the Ashanti Region clinched victory in the seniors category of the 2024 GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human Competition held at Kumasi’s Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Saturday, clocking a time of 10.67.1 seconds.

Isaac Sarfo from Better Future Club, also in the Ashanti Region, secured second place with a time of 10.67.3 seconds, followed closely by Appiah George from KNUST in 10.78 seconds.

In the female category, Beatrice Boakye of Sagnation Club, Ashanti Region, emerged victorious with a time of 12.30 seconds. She outpaced Ibrahim Aisha from St. Louis Girls SHS, who finished second with 12.35 seconds, and Christiana Yeboah of Goloe Athletics Club, Ashanti Region, also recording 12.35 seconds.

The competition, which attracted athletes from the Ashanti and Bono Regions, featured impressive performances across various age categories, as showcased by the electronic timer results:

Under 15 Boys:

Albert Abofla, Police Experiment School, Bono Region (12.01 seconds) Prosper Agyemang, Police Experiment School, Bono Region (12.24 seconds) Albert K. Yeboah, Methodist JHS, Ashanti Region (12.46 seconds)

Under 15 Girls:

Comfort Mensah, Tanoso Anglican ‘A’ School, Ashanti Region (12.79 seconds) Florence Dartey, Ridge Experimental School, Bono Region (12.83 seconds) Hannah Amponsah, Bethel Club, Ashanti Region (13.23 seconds)

Under 18 Boys:

Hamzah Abubakar, Okess, Ashanti Region (10.60 seconds) Moses Mbila, Sandema SHS, Upper East Region (10.92 seconds) Isaac Beniako, Okess, Ashanti Region (11.08 seconds)

Under 18 Girls:

Sulemana Fulera, Nana Effah JHS, Bono East Region (12.51 seconds) Comfort Asantewaa, Okess, Ashanti Region (12.59 seconds) Alhassan Sadia, Okess, Ashanti Region (12.76 seconds)

The event showcased impressive athletic prowess and drew significant attendance, highlighting the vibrant sports culture in the region.