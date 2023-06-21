Issah Sawadogo receives Honourary Title on IYNUNSCR 2250 as Global Secretary

The International Youth Network for United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250 (IYNUNSCR 2250) has conferred Honourary Title on members of its leadership.

At an award ceremony held in Accra, Global President of International Youth Network H.E Lilian Sally Addo outlined the purpose for which the organization was formed while she emphasized the objective of the United Nations Security Council to make youth across the world ambassadors of global peace and stability.

She presented Honourary Titles on Board Members, Country Head and Deputies, Directors, Initiative Chairs, Ambassadors and Commissioners, and charged them to perform at their best to push the organization forward.

The Global Secretary, Ambassador Issah Sawadogo addressing the gathering accepted the appointment and promised to do all within his capacity as Global Bord Secretary to promote the Agenda.

According to him, there is a job to be done and promised to leave a mark

With hard work and service to humanity.

He told this journalist in an interview that, the Resolution 2250 is an agreement reached by the UN Security Council, having realized that the youth across the world play a vital role in maintaining peace.

“So, the council decided to adopt these findings to what we have today to broaden the agenda of involving the youth in national decision-making bodies,” he said.

Ambassador Issah Sawadogo said young people’s role in peace and security has been understudied, and very little is understood and largely stereotypical, with young men and women being considered as either “victims” or “perpetrators” in a conflict.

He averred that since 2015, young people’s essential role in peace and security has been increasingly recognized and documented following several years of advocacy by young people from over 110 countries, the United Nations Security Council unanimously adopted a historic resolution, UN Security Council Resolution 2250 on Youth, Peace and Security (2015), recognizing young peoples’ positive role in international peace and security.

This landmark resolution, he said, identifies five key pillars for action: participation, protection, prevention, partnerships, and disengagement and reintegration. It urges Member States to give young people a greater voice in decision-making at the local, national, regional and international levels and to consider setting up mechanisms that would enable young people to participate meaningfully in peace processes.

He stressed the need to consider the youth in decision making at the national level so as to achieve the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250 on Youth, Peace and Security (YPS).

According to him, he will also focus primarily on creating awareness and bringing to bear the existence of this platform which the youth can subscribe to.

This landmark resolution urges Member States to give youth a greater voice in decision-making at the local, national, regional and international levels and to consider setting up mechanisms that would enable young people to participate meaningfully in peace processes.