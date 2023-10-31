Issah Taylor is NDC parliamentary candidate for Tarkwa-Nsuaem

Mr Issah Salifu Taylor, a miner, has been elected the parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency to contest in the 2024 general election.

He polled 1,208 votes to beat his two contenders, Mr Wilberforce Essien, and Professor George Adjei, who secured 300 and 101 votes, respectively.

Mr Ekow Essien, the Municipal Electoral Officer, declared the results on Saturday after the NDC constituency parliamentary primary at the Tarkwa Senior High School Park.

1,822 registered delegates were expected to cast their ballot, but at the end of the polls at 1600 hours, which started at 0700 hours, a total of 1,615 had cast their ballots, with six rejected.

Addressing the delegates after the election, Mr Taylor expressed gratitude to his campaign team for working tirelessly to secure him victory and commended the delegates for giving him the opportunity to lead the party.

“To my fellow aspirants, l am grateful for your passion and commitment to the NDC party, it’s admirable and has enriched our democracy because we all share the same goal to serve our constituents and nation to the best of our ability,” he said.

“As we celebrate today, we must also look ahead in the coming months. We will embark on a rigorous campaign that requires all members of the NDC to come on board.”

“It is a campaign that will define our future and that of the constituency. Our victory today is not about the defeat of any candidate, it’s about the success of our collective visions. Together we will face the challenges in our time, upgrade the lives of our constituents and work towards a better Tarkwa-Nsuaem..”.

Mr Danladi Salifu, the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency Chairman of the party, called for unity to ensure success, and advised party members to make peace with one another, work closely with the grassroots, to secure victory in 2024.

Meanwhile, at the Wassa Amenfi East constituency, the incumbent Member of Parliament, Mr Nicholas Amankwah, won with a wide margin of 1,405 votes, against his competitor, Mr Joshua Nanaba Atobrah, who polled 241.

Out of the 1,983 registered delegates, 1,653 voted with seven rejected ballots.

Mr Amankwah extended appreciation to all the delegates and pledged to work even harder to retain the seat for the NDC.

“This primary should not create divisions among us… instead it should strengthen us to ensure victory in 2024”.