ISSER Hosts Mastercard Foundation Youth Futures Launch: GEA CEO Margaret Ansei Applauds Transformative Impact

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), Ms. Margaret Ansei, has lauded the Mastercard Foundation for its unwavering commitment to youth empowerment across the continent, describing its initiatives as “transformative” and critical to shaping Africa’s future. She made these remarks on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, during the launch of the Mastercard Foundation Youth Futures Initiative and Stakeholder Engagement Meeting held at the ISSER Conference Facility, University of Ghana.

Delivering the keynote address, Ms. Ansei expressed deep appreciation to the Mastercard Foundation and the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) for organizing what she called a “timely and significant event,” stressing that youth-centered development strategies are essential to sustainable national growth.

“The Mastercard Foundation Youth Futures Initiative rightly centers on quality education, skills development, and dignified employment. But what stands out most is its recognition of youth voice, agency, and creativity,” she stated. “This is the future we must build—a future where no young person is left behind.”

Ms. Ansei highlighted the Ghana Enterprises Agency’s ongoing collaboration with the Foundation, spotlighting flagship initiatives such as the Business in a Box (BizBox) Project and the Harnessing Agricultural Productivity and Prosperity for the Youth (HAPPY) Project. The BizBox Project, she explained, equips young people with entrepreneurial training, startup kits, and mentorship, while the HAPPY Project focuses on agribusiness development in post-production value chains, including rice, soybean, tomato, and poultry.

“These projects are not just creating jobs,” she said. “They are cultivating a generation of resilient and empowered young entrepreneurs ready to drive Ghana’s economic transformation.”

Speaking on the broader policy environment, Ms. Ansei endorsed President John Dramani Mahama’s 24-Hour Economy Agenda, noting its potential to create more flexible and inclusive economic opportunities for Ghanaian youth. “The 24-hour economy policy is especially relevant for our youth—an economy that never sleeps is one that supports innovation and empowers enterprise,” she added.

She concluded by urging all stakeholders to work together across sectors and borders to empower the continent’s youth. “Let us invest not only in projects, but in people, with full confidence that their ingenuity will multiply our efforts in ways we can only begin to imagine.”

The launch was attended by officials from the Mastercard Foundation, development partners, students, and members of the media. Prof. Peter Quartey, Director of the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER), also lauded the Mastercard Foundation for the initiative, describing it as a much-needed intervention that aligns perfectly with Ghana’s economic development goals. He emphasized that such collaborative efforts are critical in addressing youth unemployment and equipping the next generation with skills for the future.