The Institute of Statistical Social and Economic Research (ISSER) will host the 8th annual conference of the Regional Network of Agricultural Research Institutes (ReNAPRI) from 17th – 19 November 2021 at the ISSER Conference Facility.

The annual conference brings together agricultural policy research institutes based in East, Central, South and West Africa to engage in strategic dialogue with key stakeholders, aimed at providing evidence-based guidance to African governments.

A statement issued in Accra by ISSER said the conference, which” foregrounds contextual evidence and insights from several African countries, provides an inclusive and uniquely representative platform for exchanging ideas and insights, and identifying practical, coordinated and decisive recommendations. ”

This year’s conference, to be held on the theme, “Transform: Towards Sustainable and Resilient Food Systems in Africa”, will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions and interactive Q&A sessions.

Professor Peter Quartey, ISSER Director, said: “ISSER strongly believes in partnerships as well as sharing in the strengths and insights of other communities.”

He said ISSER therefore deemed their membership in ReNAPRI a welcome opportunity to learn and network with some of Africa’s most dynamic agricultural research institutes and unlock new ideas and opportunities for the good of ISSER, the University of Ghana and of Ghana.”

“We are very excited to host the 8th annual Re-NAPRI conference and look forward to giving to the hundreds of participants attending from Africa and elsewhere around the globe an enjoyable conferencing experience mixed with a taste of Ghana,” he said.

Among the key speakers expected at the Re-NAPRI conference are: Dr. Miltone Ayieko, Chairperson, ReNAPRI Board of Director; Ms. Alexious Butler, Acting Deputy Assistant Administrator, USAID Bureau for Resilience and Food Security (USAID/ RFS); Dr. Agnes Kalibata, President, Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), and Amb. Josefa Sacko, Commissioner, African Rural Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment.

Others include: Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Vice Chancellor, University of Ghana (UG); Prof. Felix Asante, Pro-VC (UG), Prof. Daniel Ofori, Provost (College of Humanities, UG), Prof. Peter Quartey, Director of the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research, the Minister of Agriculture (Ghana), and Alain Sy Traore, Director of Agriculture and Rural Development, ECOWAS.

ReNAPRI has held its stakeholders conference every year since 2014, hosted each year by alternate member institutes who organize and coordinate the conference with the able support of the Lusaka-based ReNAPRI Secretariat.