IT-based educational system vital to Ghana’s development aspirations – Nana Dankawoso I

Nana Appiagyei Dankawoso I, President-General of the West African Nobles Forum (WANF), has encouraged Ghanaian schools to leverage on the advancement in Information Technology (IT) for a comprehensive and quality educational delivery.



He said it was imperative that the educational institutions adapted to using “what is now commonly available to push content to students, professional development and in life-long learning strategies.”

Nana Dankawoso, who was addressing the Ninth Congregation of the Jackson College of Education (JCE), held virtually at its Ayeduase New Site Campus in the Ashanti Region, said 21st Century education hinged on technology.

According to him, the use of e-learning platforms to facilitate academic programmes globally had become the order of the day.

The new trend was helping to break the geographical and physical barriers in education, especially in deprived and hard-to-reach communities, he observed.

Nana Dankawoso, the immediate-past President of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, described as encouraging the government’s resolve to equip teachers with laptops and other technological know-hows to help them in teaching.

This was a step in the right direction, he noted, stating that there was no better investment than in education given its ability to transform the lives of the people for the better.

He applauded the Management of JCE for re-strategizing and making use of online platforms to carry out the College’s academic programmes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which limited physical contacts and the movement of students.

The WANF President-General argued that a good educational system should be the goal of the nation since it was the quality of manpower that determined the progress of any society.

He applauded the Jacksons (Professor and Mrs. Jackson), founders of the College, for investing in education, and determination to churn out self-motivated teachers for the society.

Mrs. Theodosia W. Jackson, Principal of the JCE, indicated that the authorities appreciated the fact that the world was gradually evolving into a technological society.

Consequently, the College had resolved to fully utilize Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) in order to augment teaching and learning through a virtual classroom and e-library system accessible on SMART devices and computers.

“JCE is also partnering with NIIT-India to improve students’ knowledge and competency in ICT,” Mrs. Jackson noted.

She said various workshops/webinars had been organized to train students and tutors on the various tools associated with the use of the Learning Management System (LMS).

“Our students are also introduced to the Students’ Information System to help them access administrative and academic resources and services,” she asserted.

The Principal said the College had come out with a Capacity Building Seminar (CBS) with the objective of creating an arena to train students to obtain and retain knowledge and skills needed to accelerate their job competencies and employability.

The congregation saw a total of 1, 924 trained teachers, comprising 803 males and 1121 females being awarded certificates.

JCE, established in 2009, is the teacher education division of the Jackson Educational Complex (JEC), and the first private College of Education in Ghana accredited to run a three-year Diploma Programme in Basic Education through Distance Learning.

It had over the years produced 12,411 graduates, comprising 6,246 males and 6,165 females, imbuing in them the principles of academic excellence, integrity, stewardship, life-long learning and respect.

Master Kamal Sadick, the Overall Best Student of the 2021 JCE Graduating Class, in a valedictory speech, said the experiences gained in their three-year education had prepared the students adequately for their professional lives.