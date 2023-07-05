IT consortium opens in Rwanda

Ghana’s biggest fintech firm by clientele, IT Consortium has formally launched in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda pending its full regulatory approval to rollout its superior solutions in that country as across the Eastern African sub-region.

CEO of the company, Romeo Bugyei told Techfocus24 that “We are at the tail end of the application process for a PSP (payment service provider) license in Rwanda. We should have the license before the close of the year.”

According to him, the company will be rolling out its Payment Processing, Money Transfer Services, Bill Payment Services, and Financial Inclusion Services in that country and across that sub-region.

“Our strategy is to form strategic partnerships, invest in implementing our robust

technology infrastructure, promote financial inclusion, and build customer trust.

Even though the company said it is waiting on the license before it acquires clients in Rwanda, its reputation in the space already runs ahead of it, not just in Ghana, but also in other African countries like Liberia, Kenya and Zambia.

In Ghana, IT Consortium is the fintech backbone for over 60 organizations including the top banks, telcos, utility service providers, academic institutions, insurance companies, other leading fintechs, state institutions, airlines, and more.

Outside of Ghana, the CEO said Liberia is experiencing rapid growth and is the second fastest-growing market for the company after Ghana, adding that “IT Consortium plans to commence operations in Zambia later this year.”

Beside being the IT backbone of the biggest organisation in Ghana, IT Consortium has also rolled out a direct customer-facing crowdfunding product called Chango, which currently being widely used to private and public groups to raise funds for laudable projects.

The company intends to roll out Chango in Rwanda, as it displays robots branded in Chango t-shirts at the Kigali launch.