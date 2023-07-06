IT experts call for reforms in ICT education

Some Information Technology (IT) experts have called for reforms in Information Communication Technology (ICT) teaching in basic schools to expose students to emerging technologies and skills.

The experts said ICT education at the basic level should move beyond teaching students the components of computer software and hardware to include digital content to equip young people with essential skills.

The experts, who shared their views at the Ghana Youth Internet Governance Forum in Accra on Thursday, appealed to the Government to invest in IT infrastructure in schools and train teachers on modern technologies.

The experts are Mr Derek Laryea, the Director of African Digital Economy; Ms Jacqueline Hanson Kotei, Senior Manager, Enterprise Information Security and Governance, MTN Ghana, and Ms Maud Ashong, Vice President of the Internet Society Ghana.

Mr. Laryea said the country must be intentional about its policies on IT education and expose young people to emerging tools that would empower them with the needed skills and prepare them for the emerging job market.

“At the age of 12, students should not be learning about computer mouse and keyboard. We should move beyond that and teach them something practical that would respond to the needs of modern society,” he said.

Mr. Laryea said the adoption of tools such as ChatGTP in schools would be productive for students, but such technologies should not be rushed into the education system until the right infrastructure and legal framework were developed.

Ms Ashong urged the Government to be intentional about its investments in IT infrastructure in schools and ensure that no child is left behind in the digital drive.

She said the Government must work together with the private sector to develop IT tools that would suit the Ghanaian environment and train teachers to be well prepared to offer students quality education.

Ms Kotei encouraged young people to be curious about IT systems and tools and express interest in emerging technologies beyond what they were taught in the classroom.

Nana Kofi Asafu-Aidoo, the Executive Director of the Ghana Domain Name Registry, said the issue of cyber security must be taken seriously to ensure that young people are protected while they explored opportunities in the digital space.

According to the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, some 230 million jobs across the continent will require some level of digital skills by 2030.

That translates to a potential for 650 million training opportunities and an estimated $130 billion market.