It happened again: PCI’s Mpaebo Kese For This Month Was Huge

Yes, it happened again. It was a mega gathering of believers for this month’s Mpaebo Kese (Big Prayer) session by Parliament Chapel International (PCI).

At the Mpaebo Kese, they don’t just pray, they danced and enjoyed themselves as they receive the impartation of the Hoy Spirit that descended with the spirit and gifts of healing, transformation among others.

“In the Presence of the Lord, there is fullness of Joy.”

Members who attended the session yesterday were led by the father of the church, the kingdom speaker Apostle Francis Amoako Attah.

“IF YOU CAN LEAP THEN YOU CAN WALK”……. Acts 3:1-11

” Now Peter and John went up together into the temple at the hour of prayer, being the ninth hour. And a certain man lame from his mother’s womb was carried, whom they laid daily at the gate of the temple which is called Beautiful, to ask alms of them that entered into the temple; Who seeing Peter and John about to go into the temple asked an alms. And Peter, fastening his eyes upon him with John, said, Look on us. And he gave heed unto them, expecting to receive something of them. Then Peter said, Silver and gold have I none; but such as I have give I thee: In the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth rise up and walk. And he took him by the right hand, and lifted him up: and immediately his feet and ankle bones received strength. And he leaping up stood, and walked, and entered with them into the temple, walking, and leaping, and praising God. And all the people saw him walking and praising God: And they knew that it was he which sat for alms at the Beautiful gate of the temple: and they were filled with wonder and amazement at that which had happened unto him. And as the lame man which was healed held Peter and John, all the people ran together unto them in the porch that is called Solomon’s, greatly wondering.”