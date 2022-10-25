It is a Wrong Time to Call for the Removal of Ken Ofori-Atta and Charles Adu-Boahen: Razak Kojo Opoku Writes

The decision by some Majority Members of Parliament (NPP) threatening President Akufo-Addo to remove Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister and Charles Adu Boahen, Minister of State at the Finance Ministry to help restore confidence in the Ghanaian economy is a wrong approach with a wrong timing.

The Finance Minister is expected to present the 2023 Budget to Parliament latest by 15th November 2022 and so calling for his removal today, 25th October 2022 is unwise politically, counter-productive and detrimental to the economy.

The timing for the call for the removal of Ken Ofori-Atta is totally wrong. It would create undue advantage for the NDC who are the Minority in Parliament as the 2023 Budget date, 15th November 2022 gets closer.

If President Akufo-Addo removes Ken Ofori-Atta from office today, what time would Parliament be able to vet the new Finance Minister, approve him or her before the 15th November, 2022 that 2023 Budget is expected to be read in Parliament?

Though the call made by Andy Appiah-Kubi and his fellow Members of Parliament is a way of deepening our participatory democracy, it is equally wrong judging by the medium they used to communicate their opinions to the President.

Whether to sack or maintain Ken Ofori-Atta is the prerogative of President Akufo-Addo. Also 2/3 majority of Members of Parliament through Article 82(1) of the 1992 Constitution can also impeach the Finance Minister and Charles Adu-Boahen.

Yes, the economy is not doing well like the previous years of 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 but calling for Ken Ofori-Atta’s head because of the unfortunate global economic trends is Unjustifiable.

Threatening to boycott the 2023 Budget and other Government business if Ken Ofori-Atta and Charles Adu-Boahen are not removed from office by the President would be a great disservice to all the three Arms of Government and the national economy. Who will suffer the most?

The Finance Minister is on course negotiating with the IMF, and if IMF is not happy with Ken Ofori-Atta, the IMF would have gladly stated so to President Akufo-Addo for the necessary action.

Who will prepare and read the 2023 Budget on the 15th November 2022 if Ken Ofori-Atta is remove from Office today?

Some of the Majority Members of Parliament who are calling for the removal of Ken Ofori-Atta at this critical time of ongoing IMF negotiations and 2023 Budget(expected to be ready for hearing on 15th November 2022) should exercise patience, eliminate emotions and carefully consider that it is a wrong time for the President to sack Ken Ofori-Atta.