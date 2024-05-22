It Is About Time Ghana, Africa Buys Our Own Food – Apostle Francis Amoako Attah

The Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), Apostle Francis Amoako Attah could not hide his frustrations at Ghana and other African countries’ inability to feed themselves.

He wonders why a country like Ghana blessed with all the natural resources would continue to go outside and for 17 times, borrow to feed its people and build the nation.

Speaking on Angel Fm’s ‘Anopa Bofo’ program yesterday, May 21, 2024, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah (THE SEER) said it is about time Ghana and Africa fend for itself.

Quoting a scripture from the Bible, Mathew 14: 13-15 “When Jesus heard it, He departed from there by boat to a deserted place by Himself. But when the multitudes heard it, they followed Him on foot from the cities. And when Jesus went out He saw a great multitude; and He was moved with compassion for them, and healed their sick. When it was evening, His disciples came to Him, saying, “This is a deserted place, and the hour is already late. Send the multitudes away, that they may go into the villages and buy themselves food.”

He said, Jesus Christ healed the people out of compassion but, yet when it was late, his disciples requested that the people be sent into the villages to buy food for themselves.

According to the SEER who referred to his teachings as the African Gospel, per the scriptures, there is abundant food in the villages and it is a bout time the people are sent back into the villages to buy food for themselves.

“It is about time Ghana buys food for ourselves, it is about time Africa buys food for ourselves, it is about time this country which is so blinded by partisan politics buys food for ourselves, it is about time Ghana clouded with Christianity buys food for ourselves.”

He said, the time has come for us to leave the propaganda and buy food for ourselves.

“Let us buy food for ourselves,” he said.

“67 years in independence we must be able to put food on our tables without stress, it is about time.”

The Four Prophesies Of The Seer Occurring In 1 Week

Meanwhile, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has made another history with his prophesies as four different developments occurred across the world just as he prophesied; with the time, region, nation remain same as he revealed.

In January this year, the SEER gave a warning that before the close of the first six month of 2024, there would be severe weather and power challenges and America will face the brunt of it.

He said they will experience flood, deaths, thunderstorms.

“There will be “black outs””

He said Hurricane is coming back to America and it will cause serious black out.

True to this, it was reported this week that thunderstorms have killed seven people and left more than half a million homes and businesses without power in south-eastern Texas.

Residents in the area could be without power for weeks after Thursday’s storm, which packed 110mph (177km/h) winds, said officials.

The deaths were mostly caused by downed trees and power lines and lightning. The storm has moved on to neighbouring Louisiana with flood warnings in place for the Gulf Coast.

Another prophesy which came true was the warning he gave about New Orleans and Texas.

According to him, these states must get prepared, as another hurricane is coming, and called for prayers to minimize the speed of the hurricane.

Reports this week however revealed that there was severe power outages in parts of Houston, after thunderstorms with hurricane-force winds tore through the city, knocking out electricity to nearly 2.2 million homes and businesses in the region.

During one of his sermons at church on April 30th, Apostle Francis Amoako revealed that the month of May will be the month of clash and that anything can happen.

He revealed that some heads are going to be taken down, and there will be plane crashes, train crashes and bizarre deaths starting from May 18th, 2024.

The convoy of the Ghanaian president was this week involved in a fatal accident resulting in the death of one person.

Also, in Iran, the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, a hardliner seen as a potential successor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed when his helicopter crashed in poor weather in mountains near the Azerbaijan border.

The charred wreckage of the helicopter which crashed on Sunday carrying Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and six other passengers and crew was found early on Monday after an overnight search in blizzard conditions.

All these occurrences happened within a week with all specific indicators released by the SEER as prophesied.