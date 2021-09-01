It is our responsibility to prevent violent extremism – National Security

Mr Mawuli Zanu, a Representative of Ministry of National Security has said the onus was on Ghanaians to prevent violent extremism and or terrorism in any form or shape to keep the prevailing peace.

He said reporting activities of the suspected groups to appropriate authorities in good time could serve individuals, families, communities and the country at large from serious security implications.

Mr Fianu said this at a youth activism workshop held at Keta on national cohesion and inclusive participation in governance on the topic: National Security Strategy and the National Framework for Countering Violence Extremism and Terrorism in Ghana with Emphasis on Preventing Violent Extremism in Ghana.

The workshop, a National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and Ministry of National Security project on secessionist movement in Ghana sought to promote national cohesion and peaceful co-existence especially in parts of the country, where peace and security were being threatened.

Defining national security as “the totality of factors affecting the survival, the protection, the safety, the well-being and the contentment of the people,” Mr Fianu underscored the need for a harmonious blend of human and traditional security to guarantee the national security.

He cited attacks by Western Togoland secessionists last year on a police station endangering lives of some officers, burning of vehicles and mounting a roadblock to prevent vehicular movement in the region to stress that “terrorism is not something strange or far from us, it’s with us.”

“We all owe it a responsibility to prevent violent extremism and terrorism because if we do not, it will be too late. Talk your families out of Western Togoland which is currently being classified a terrorist group because of their unlawful use of violence to pursue their aim.”

Ms Josephine Nkrumah, Chairperson of NCCE said just as the Commission’s message for the year: “We are One, Ghana First,” it was important for the citizenry especially the youth to find non-violent means to address their grievances to ensure cohesion of the country to catapult its development.

“The youth must resist such attempts knowing well that the future of Ghana is dependent on the kind of mindset we have today in the building blocks of development which is firmly grounded in unity. Our message for Volta, Ghana is that it is the duty of the state, but it goes beyond the state. It is the duty of every citizen to play a role in building that unity.”

Participants after the workshop said they were leaving for their communities with re-oriented mindset that violence never achieved anything good and that a disintegrated Ghana would spell doom for all and pledged to preach to other members of the communities not to take the path of violence, but dialogue and legal means to resolve disputes for Keta Municipality, Volta and Ghana to continue to enjoy peace.