It is time we prioritize ageing-related issues – CHRAJ

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) says ageing-related issues are important and must be mainstreamed into national development policies to secure the well-being of the aged.

The active participation of older persons in society to achieve the desired levels of development would only be ensured if they were provided the opportunity and the enabling environment to do so, it said.

“These contributions reach beyond their economic activities and extend to their roles in families and in the communities,” Mr Joseph Whittal, the Commissioner of CHRAJ, said.

“Participation in social, economic, cultural, sporting, recreational and volunteer activities also contribute to the growth and maintenance of the personal well-being of older persons.”

He said as CHRAJ joined the International Community to recognise and celebrate the enduring contribution of all older persons in Ghana, Africa, and the world in general, governments must reinforce programmes and policies on inclusion, poverty reduction, equality promotion, and non-discrimination, with particular attention to the elderly.

Mr Whittal said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema to commemorate of the 2022 International Day of Older Persons on the theme; “Resilience of Older Persons in a Changing World”.

He appealed to the Government to raise awareness on the importance of improved data collection disaggregated by age, highlighting the resilience of older persons in the face of environmental, social, economic, and lifelong inequalities.

Mr Whittal recommended that attention be paid to challenging negative stereotypes and misconceptions against older persons and the creation of age-friendly environments free of physical and social barriers to realise their full potentials.

The International Day of Older Persons is to remind all about the significant contributions of older persons to traversing global challenges and finding solutions to them with resilience and strength.

It also helps in increasing awareness on their needs and ensuring their well-being through Universal Health Coverage.

The Covid-19 pandemic had made the world cautious about older persons in furtherance of their safety, as they were at higher risk of illness and death due to the pandemic.