It is wrong to absolve Akonta Mining of wrongdoing – John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama says President Akufo-Addo’s absolvent of the Akonta Mining Company of any illegality, despite ongoing investigations by the Office of the Special Prosecutor, was unacceptable.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday, he said it was unacceptable that President Akufo-Addo had consistently put pressure on state anti-corruption institutions by announcing clearance of appointees and companies that are under investigation for wrongdoing.

“That penchant by the President to absolve his appointees and other close associates of any wrongdoing as he has done with the ongoing investigations into the operations of Akonta Mining Company is a dent on the already deteriorating image of the Office of the President,” Mr Mahama said.

“This is a sad commentary for a country that has, in the past, been held up in Africa as the poster boy for rule of law and democratic governance.”

The development also eroded the years of hard work, which had earned Ghana international appeal in climate change and sustainable development discourse globally, he said.

Mr Mahama said the comment could not override or become a substitute for the statutory mandate granted the investigative bodies of Ghana by the Constitution.

He called on the public to support the anti-corruption institutions to carry out their duties fairly and courageously without undue interference or influences.