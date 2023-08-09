It Pays To Serve With A Good Heart – Pastor Oduro

The outgoing District Minister of the Yennyawoso District of The Church of Pentecost, Pastor Charles Oduro, has urged Christians to serve the Lord and the Church with a committed heart and good intention for inheritance awaits them as a reward for their good services.

Pastor Oduro said this during the 2023 Mid-Year District Presbytery meeting held on Monday, August 7, 2023, at the Central Assembly auditorium.

The meeting was his last meeting with the presbytery as he proceeds on transfer to Kasoa Galilea in the Downtown-Ofaakor Area.

In a brief exhortation as his parting message with the presbytery, Pastor Oduro, on behalf of his family, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the presbyters for their cooperation and unflinching support during his five year stay with them.

He encouraged them to continually serve with their God-given gifts, and not to complain and relent in their effort in doing God’s work because their labour will not be in vain, using Proverbs 18:16 and Colossians 3:23-24 as scriptural references.

According to him, whatever an individual does and people admire and praise him, might be the person’s gift. This, he said, would cause God’s will to be fulfilled in their lives, thereby opening great doors for them.

Sharing a story of a Christian brother, who, voluntarily used to weed around a church building whenever the place was bushy and was divinely blessed, Pastor Charles Oduro admonished Christians to always give themselves fully to the work of the Lord without any pecuniary interest, stressing that “Good service pays off and God is the real rewarder.”

He further mentioned Joseph (the dreamer) and David (the shepherd), as biblical personalities who were elevated and promoted for serving with their gifts to buttress his point.

The farewell service for Pastor Charles Oduro and his family is set to take place on Sunday, August 13, 2023, within the premises of the Redemption Assembly auditorium.