“It Was A Very Tough Decision In My Interest,” – Samuel Takyi

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Bronze Medalist, Samuel Takyi says it was a very tough decision to come back to professional after he returned to Amateur to help Ghana win gold at the 13th African Games.

Speaking to KA Sports in his first interview after he signed for Mr. Michael Amoo Bediako’s Streetwise Management and Promotions / Dibella Entertainment, he expressed that boxing is tough as one must be determined and disciplined to reach the top.

According to Takyi, he still trains under Coach Dr. Ofori Asare at the Wisdom Gym and feels very comfortable.

He noted that Professional Boxing is down in Ghana and he is coming to raise it to a different level, to put Ghana on the map.

He announced his first fight under Streetwise would come off very soon in June.

“I don’t feel any pressure because I have been through a lot and experienced a lot at the Amateur and Professional level, I saw it at the Olympic level and know it”

“Some talk for me others talk against me, but it is my decision and I am going to win a world title for Ghana. Am growing, I have records to break, I have to take a decision that will help me in the future” he said.

Takyi said he fears no one except himself and does not have any favorite boxer, but loves to watch Sugar Ray Leonard, Floyd Mayweather, and Canelo Alverez.

He advised his colleagues in the Black Bombers to listen to their coaches and be disciplined and determined to succeed.

He revealed that he would have been a footballer if he had not gone into boxing because he was a good footballer before.

He said dancing is his hobby, and loves to dance in the ring.

He thanked Ghanaians for their support while he was at the amateur level, and wished they would support him in the professional ranks.