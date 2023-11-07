It wasn’t an easy game but we had to try our best to win – Comfort Yeboah

Ampem Darkoa’s Comfort Yeboah has admitted that her side faced a difficult opponent when they played Morocco’s AS FAR Rabat Women in the CAF Women’s Champions League Group B opener yesterday in Côte d’Ivoire.

Ghana’s Ampem Darkoa managed a 2-1 win over AS FAR to sit on top of the group.

The Moroccan team opened the scoring courtesy Najat Badri goal, but young Yeboah scored a cracking equaliser and forced an own goal to walk away with the maximum points.

Named the MVP for her sterling display, Yeboah told the media after the game it was a herculean task for Ampem Darkoa.

“I am excited that we’ve won this game. The match wasn’t easy, it was a tough one but we kept our focus and fought to grab all three points.

“The pep talk from our coach really helped us. He motivated us to deliver in the second half and we proved them wrong,” she said.

Comfort Yeboah was voted as Woman of the Match after leading Ampem Darkoa’s comeback against AS FAR in the CAF Women’s Champions League.

In the other Group B match, AS Mande and Hurricanes FC shared the spoils after a pulsating 1-1 scoreline.

Ampem Darkoa will play Mali’s AS Mande on Friday, November 10 before wrapping up with Hurricanes FC Women from Equatorial Guinea three days later.