It Will Take Good Managers For Us To Benefit From E-levy Implementation – Apostle Francis Amoako Attah

Founder and General Overseer of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), Apostle Francis Amoako Attah said, although the E-levy is a good idea being implemented by government, the nation stands to gain enormously if we have better managers to manage it.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah was speaking on Angel Fm this morning where he explained that, Management entails effective, efficient, correct, timing of using someone’s resources.

In effect, he called for effective and efficient use of the idea behind the E-levy so that the country can benefit from its implementation.

The Man of God was speaking on the 7 ways of addressing problems and averred that the first thing is to have an IDEA.

According to him, Ideas, ideas are powerful tool to solving problems and that without an idea man is not complete

“Man is God’s idea. Idea has to be shared, communicated. Man was created by Tripathy God, and became one God came down formed man and breathe idea into man and man became a Tripathy being. One idea makes millions…Jesus is God’s idea to mankind,” he said.

He also mentioned that the idea for E-levy is for the nation to solve a particular problem towards its development and growth and that, In the Bible whenever there is Tax there is development, growth.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah noted that the laudable idea crafted by government must be made to fruition with proper management and support from citizens.

“God doesn’t like wastage and Tax makes a Kingdom prosper. Without an idea, we cannot manage any crisis in Africa. E-levy is an idea. Making it tangible for us to benefit, will require effective and efficient management.

“We can generate billions a day from E-levy. And this will help the country to grow provided we have good people to manage it,” he said.

He called on Ghanaians to support the idea and in turn demand and hold government or managers accountable.

“As long as there is no proper management and there is wastage, we will not benefit. So we must manage it well to our benefit,” he advised.