ITA Airways Approved for Star Alliance Integration, Targets 2026 Membership

ITA Airways has secured approval to begin integration into the Star Alliance network, with full membership expected by early 2026, following a decision by the alliance’s Chief Executive Board (CEB).

The move positions Italy’s national carrier to join the world’s largest airline alliance, expanding global connectivity for travelers.

Star Alliance CEO Theo Panagiotoulias emphasized the strategic importance of the addition: “ITA Airways’ entry strengthens our network, particularly in Italy, offering seamless travel options to millions of passengers.” The airline will contribute 360 daily flights to the alliance, primarily from its hubs in Rome and Milan, which are already served by 16 Star Alliance members.

ITA Airways CEO Joerg Eberhart highlighted the milestone as a leap forward for the carrier: “Bringing the excellence of ‘Made in Italy’ to Star Alliance enhances our global reach and customer offerings.” The airline, 59% owned by Italy’s Ministry of Economy and 41% by Deutsche Lufthansa AG, will leverage Lufthansa Group’s mentorship during the integration process.

Dieter Vranckx, Lufthansa Group’s Chief Commercial Officer, noted ITA’s role as the group’s fifth hub airline within Star Alliance: “This membership will unlock new personalized travel opportunities for customers and reinforce our multi-hub strategy.”

Upon completion, Star Alliance will encompass 26 member airlines operating over 18,000 daily flights across 192 countries. ITA’s inclusion follows its induction into the Lufthansa Group earlier this year, aligning with its focus on sustainability, digitization, and a modern fleet to reduce environmental impact.

The integration underscores Star Alliance’s expansion in Europe, building on its 27-year legacy as the first global airline alliance. Current members include Lufthansa, United, Singapore Airlines, and Air Canada, among others.

ITA’s entry is anticipated to bolster Italy’s connectivity in tourism and trade while offering passengers enhanced access to one of aviation’s most extensive networks.