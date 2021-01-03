Velo West Africa Limited, producers of ITAKOL tile cement and Beebies Events in partnership with Second Serve Tennis Shop would stage

Tennis Foundation Ghana( TFG) and Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) Ladies Challenger series tournaments.

The two companies released a statement on Thursday as official partners for the event as part of their efforts to promote tennis in the country.

Speaking to www.ghanatennis.org, CEO of Velo West Africa Miss Enkelejda Xhebexhiu said ” Velo West Africa is proud to support Tennis Foundation Ghana host great events to benefit the youth”. She said her outfit is particularly proud to be associated with the women’s event and the ITF Junior World Tour Events in April and August this year.

On her part Mrs. Abigail McKorley, CEO of Beebies Events said she is happy that for once the focus will be on Ghanaian Ladies Tennis and expressed optimism that the ladies will take advantage of this opportunity to showcase their skills. She thanked Tennis Foundation Ghana and the Ghana Tennis Federation for the initiative.

The 5 series tournament for Ghanaian Ladies is supported by the Gender and Equity Committee of the Ghana Tennis Federation.

Every leg of the series has a budget of 2,000ghs.

