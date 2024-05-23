Italian Government Greenlights Swisscom’s Acquisition of Vodafone

The Italian government has given its unconditional approval for Swisscom’s acquisition of Vodafone Italia, as announced by the Swiss telecom company on Tuesday.

Swisscom’s acquisition of Vodafone Italia, valued at 8 billion euros ($8.7 billion), aims to merge the business with its Italian subsidiary Fastweb. This move comes as part of ongoing consolidation efforts in Europe’s highly competitive telecom markets.

With this transaction, Switzerland’s telecom giant is set to become Italy’s second-largest fixed-line broadband operator, positioning itself strongly in both the business and mobile segments, behind TIM, Italy’s leading telecom provider.