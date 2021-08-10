Italian health minister warns of heatwave ahead as wildfires burn

Locals and tourists must be prepared for extremely high temperatures in the days ahead, according to the Italian Health Ministry.

The country issued its highest heat warning for some parts of Italy for Tuesday and Wednesday.

It will be particularly hot on the Adriatic coast near the city of Bari, Rome and the Lazio region, around Palermo in Sicily and Umbria in the centre of the country.

Temperatures are expected to soar to 45 degrees Celsius in some parts of Sicily and Sardinia, the civil protection agency said.

At this level of heat, the ministry said healthy people could be affected, as well as risk groups, the elderly and young people.

The public was advised to stay out of the sun between 11 am and 6 pm, wear light coloured clothing, hats and sunscreen, and opt for water instead of beer or coffee.

The authorities also fear the heatwave will exacerbate the wildfires that continue to burn across the south and on the larger islands.

As fires rage on, CISL, a trade union umbrella group, criticized the government’s conservation policy, and called for closer monitoring of the country’s forests.

There should be much stiffer penalties for those guilty of arson, said secretary general Luigi Sbarra. He also demanded further investment in forestry, slamming the government for lacking a nationwide plan to address the area.

“Italy continues to be prisoner of an emergency logic that foresees interventions only when the disaster has happened,” he said.