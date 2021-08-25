Italian Mafia suspect arrested in Spain

The Italian police have arrested a suspected member of the Camorra mafia in cooperation with the Spanish authorities.

The 34-year-old Italian had been missing since July 2020, the Carabinieri announced in Naples on Wednesday.

The judiciary was looking for him on charges including membership of a mafia association and extortion.

Spanish police arrested him in the Catalan city of Barcelona.

The man is believed to belong to the Mazzarella clan of the Neapolitan Camorra mafia. It earns its money among other things through drug trafficking.

The suspected mafioso is now in custody and awaiting extradition.