Following are the Italian Serie A standings after Sunday’s matches (tabulated under matches played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Napoli 2 2 0 0 8 0 6

AC Milan 2 2 0 0 4 0 6

Hellas Verona 2 2 0 0 4 0 6

Juventus 2 1 1 0 5 2 4

Sassuolo 2 1 1 0 5 2 4

Atalanta 1 1 0 0 4 2 3

Lazio 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Inter Milan 1 1 0 0 4 3 3

Benevento 1 1 0 0 3 2 3

Fiorentina 2 1 0 1 4 4 3

Genoa 2 1 0 1 4 7 3

Cagliari 2 0 1 1 1 3 1

Roma 2 0 1 1 2 5 1

Udinese 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Bologna 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

Parma 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

Spezia 1 0 0 1 1 4 0

Torino 2 0 0 2 2 5 0

Sampdoria 2 0 0 2 2 6 0

Crotone 2 0 0 2 1 6 0

