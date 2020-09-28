Following are the Italian Serie A standings after Sunday’s matches (tabulated under matches played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Napoli 2 2 0 0 8 0 6
AC Milan 2 2 0 0 4 0 6
Hellas Verona 2 2 0 0 4 0 6
Juventus 2 1 1 0 5 2 4
Sassuolo 2 1 1 0 5 2 4
Atalanta 1 1 0 0 4 2 3
Lazio 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Inter Milan 1 1 0 0 4 3 3
Benevento 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
Fiorentina 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
Genoa 2 1 0 1 4 7 3
Cagliari 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
Roma 2 0 1 1 2 5 1
Udinese 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Bologna 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Parma 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Spezia 1 0 0 1 1 4 0
Torino 2 0 0 2 2 5 0
Sampdoria 2 0 0 2 2 6 0
Crotone 2 0 0 2 1 6 0
Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.
Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505