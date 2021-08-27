Italy calls on G20 to hold special meeting on Afghanistan

G20 nations must hold a special summit on the evolving crisis in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, said the Italian foreign minister, whose country holds the international forum’s rotating presidency.

Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio made the request in Rome on Friday after a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, but no date has yet been set.

“Close international consultation” is needed on the situation in Afghanistan, Di Maio said.

“We are ready to consider concrete proposals from the Italian side,” Lavrov said, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

Earlier, Lavrov had also exchanged views with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on the situation in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of Western troops.

Dozens of people were injured and killed in an attack at Kabul airport on Thursday.

Italy planned to end its evacuation mission in the country on Friday, when the last plane from Kabul was scheduled to take off.

According to the Italian Defence Ministry, the country has brought nearly 4,900 people out of Afghanistan to safety during the mission.