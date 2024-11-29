Italy Celebrates Culinary Heritage in Ghana with Italian Cuisine Week

The 9th edition of the Italian Cuisine Week in the World was held in Accra, Ghana, on 29 November 2024, at Pomona restaurant, showcasing Italy’s renowned culinary tradition.

This annual event, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, aims to promote Italian cuisine and wine worldwide, offering a platform for cultural exchange and strengthening ties between Italy and the host countries.

Italy’s Ambassador to Ghana, Daniela d’Orlandi, highlighted the event’s role in promoting innovation, sustainability, and tradition through food. She explained that the initiative, held each November at Italian embassies and consulates around the world, is an opportunity to bring together people from different sectors to connect, network, and celebrate Italian culture. Ambassador d’Orlandi also emphasized the importance of fostering business relationships and cultural diplomacy between Italy and Ghana.

This year’s celebration was a fusion of Italian and Ghanaian cultures, with performances by popular Ghanaian musicians Fameye and Anabel, who brought added vibrancy to the evening. The event was attended by a diverse group of dignitaries, including Ghanaian and Italian business leaders, diplomats, media professionals, and wine enthusiasts, who savoured Italy’s finest food and wines.

Ambassador d’Orlandi also reflected on the success of cultural initiatives during her tenure, including Ghana’s first Italian play, staged at the Accra International Conference Centre, which attracted an impressive audience of 8,000. In addition to the play, Italy’s cultural presence in Ghana was further strengthened through jazz concerts, art exhibitions, and literary events.

This year’s Italian Cuisine Week emphasized sustainability and innovation in Italy’s food sector, underscoring the country’s commitment to promoting responsible and sustainable practices in the agri-food industry. As her tenure in Ghana draws to a close, Ambassador d’Orlandi expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the warmth and hospitality she had experienced throughout her time in the country.

The event not only celebrated Italy’s rich culinary heritage but also highlighted the growing cultural and business ties between Italy and Ghana, fostering collaboration through food, music, and art.