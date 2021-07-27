Italy considering compulsory vaccination for teachers – Reports

Italy’s government is considering compulsory vaccination for school staff, according to media reports.

A decree could follow this week, the newspaper Corriere della Sera reported on Tuesday.

However, a meeting with the trade unions is still to be held before a decision can be made.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza said late on Monday evening on Italian private television that he was examining what would be the most effective means of restoring face-to-face teaching.

According to Speranza, 85 per cent of teachers have been vaccinated against Covid-19 at least once. However, the percentage of vaccinated teachers is high in some regions and autonomous provinces and remains low in others.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi has in the past repeatedly stressed the importance of face-to-face teaching.

Italy is currently on holiday. Schools start back up in September, but on different days depending on the area.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many pupils had to attend classes at home via the internet last school year.

According to the national institute that evaluates the education system, results in the upper grades were worse than in 2019 in some subjects.

The difference in performance between pupils in northern and central Italy and the economically weak south also became clear.

Many students were dissatisfied with distance learning and protested against it.