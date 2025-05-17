Italy-Ghana Arts Project Bridges Cultures Through Heritage

The international initiative Unfolding Cultural Heritage, led by Italy’s Ramdom and Bibliomuseum Center of Lecce alongside Ghana’s Artlife Matters, has launched a collaborative arts project connecting Salento, Italy, and Greater Accra, Ghana.

Funded by Italy’s Apulia Region, the program focuses on reinterpreting intangible heritage such as oral traditions and folklore through art residencies, workshops, and digital storytelling.

Aligned with the UN’s 2030 Sustainable Development Goals and the African Union’s Agenda 2063, the project emphasizes intercultural dialogue and sustainable development.

Virtual training sessions from June to July 2025 will engage European and African professionals in workshops covering topics like museums’ role in sustainability, community engagement, and digital innovation for heritage preservation. Artistic residencies will pair two Italian and two Ghanaian artists to co-create a children’s illustrated book, a digital archive, and a mural inspired by Ghanaian “talking drums.”

A six-day cultural immersion in Tutu village, Ghana, will involve workshops in schools and community spaces, alongside folklore labs and collaborative design sessions. Supported by Ghana’s National Folklore Board and Centre for National Culture, the project aims to strengthen creative sector capacity and amplify youth-focused social impact initiatives.

An open call invites global institutions and professionals to contribute to the initiative. Registrations are available via the project’s official website.