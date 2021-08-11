Italy inflation rises more than estimated in July

Italy’s consumer price inflation increased more than estimated in July, final data from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.

Consumer prices increased 1.9 per cent yearly in July, following a 1.3-per-cent rise in June. In the initial estimate, inflation was 1.8 per cent.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.5 per cent in July versus an 0.3-per-cent increase in the initial estimate.

The core inflation rose to 0.6 per cent in July from 0.3 per cent in the prior month, as estimated.

Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, eased to 1.0 per cent in July from 1.3 per cent in the previous month.

According to the initial estimate, HICP rose 0.9 per cent. The HICP fell 1.0 per cent monthly in July. In the initial estimate, HICP fell 1.1 per cent.