Italy is easing its nightly curfew due to falling infection rates and, as far as possible, plans to end it from June 21, officials in Rome said on Monday after consultations between Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government and health experts.

It Italy’s so-called yellow zones, where there is a moderate coronavirus risk, the curfew will go back an hour, to 11 pm instead of 10 pm. And from June 7, it extends another hour, to midnight.

The curfew currently applies until 5 am.

This measure will come into force as soon as there is a decree, the officials said. Rome held out the possibility of abolishing the curfew entirely from June 21 depending on the infection levels then.

In June, several of Italy’s 20 regions are also set to be declared white zones, meaning almost no coronavirus restrictions at all.

Italy has been gradually easing measures for weeks, in tandem with falling infection levels. All regions except the small region of Valle d’Aosta are currently classified as yellow zones.

As of Monday, the country of 60 million people had recorded fewer than 3,500 new coronavirus infections within 24 hours.