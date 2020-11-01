The Italian government is planning to tighten measures imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus in view of the rapidly increasing number of infections, Italian media reported on Sunday.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte plans to make a statement in parliament in Rome on Monday and then issue a decree with new restrictions, according to the Ansa news agency.

Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza told the Corriere della Sera newspaper: “We have 48 hours to try to get the tightening started.”

According to media reports, regional lockdowns are planned in virus hotspots such as Lombardy and in metropolises such as Naples and Genoa. Travel between regions could be severely restricted.

“There are too many people out and about,” Speranza said. Italians must be convinced to stay at home as much as possible.

The centre-left government had already issued new coronavirus measures by decree several times over the course of October.

In addition, the requirement to wear a face mask has been in effect throughout the country for more than three weeks, while theatres and cinemas have been closed for around a week.

Bars and restaurants are only allowed to serve guests until 6 pm. Some of the lessons in secondary schools are to be held online.

Protests against the tightening of measures by associations and citizens have increased over the past week.

The country with a population of 60 million recorded 31,758 new infections in 24 hours on Saturday, with almost 300 new deaths in one day.