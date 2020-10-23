The southern region of Campania, which includes Naples, will go into lockdown, its president, Vincenzo De Luca has said, after announcing another major spike in coronavirus infections.

Campania recorded 2,280 daily cases on Friday, up from 1,541 on Thursday, he said in a live Facebook event.

“We will proceed towards closing everything,” De Luca said, proposing a shutdown “for a month, 40 days,” and adding: “We are in a difficult situation but not in a tragedy. But tragedy is one step away.”

He urges the national government to also go for a country-wide lockdown, saying: “We must do what we did in March, nothing more and nothing less.”