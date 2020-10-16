Italy’s daily statistics on novel coronavirus infections broke records for the second day in a row on Thursday, as 8,804 cases were reported.

This was up from 7,332 on Wednesday. The latest update brought the total number of infections to 381,602, while

the overall death toll rose by 83 and reached 36,372, according to the Civil Protection Agency.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte renewed calls to follow new virus containment rules, which include bans on parties, curfews for bars and restaurants, and mandatory mask-wearing even outdoors.

“We need everybody’s contribution to contain the second wave of the Covid-19 epidemic,” Conte tweeted minutes before the latest statistics were published.

A weekly report from the Ministry of Health and the National Health Institute (ISS) warned that the epidemic had “already entered into an acute phase.”

On current trends, the hospital beds situation may “reach critical levels next month” in some regions unless stronger containment measures are taken in the most affected areas, the report said.

In the September 28-October 11 period, Italy had 75 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants, up from 44.37 per 100,000 inhabitants in the previous two weeks, it added.

The report directly appealed to the population “to avoid as much as possible” all events, in private and public places, where there may be mass gatherings.

The regions that on Thursday reported the highest increases in infection figures were Lombardy, with more than 2,000 cases, Campania with around 1,100, and Piedmont with more than 1,000.

In Campania, the southern region including Naples, regional President Vincenzo De Luca announced further restrictions, including the closure of all schools for two weeks, starting Friday.

De Luca had threatened last week to impose a regional lockdown, closing “everything,” if daily coronavirus cases were to rise above 1,000.