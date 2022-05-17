ITC And GEPA Launch Four-year Project To Boost Tech And Agribusiness Sectors

The International Trade Centre (ITC) joined with Ghana’s Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) today to officially launch a four-year project boosting Ghana’s tech and agribusiness sectors, benefitting thousands of small businesses across the country.

The Netherlands Trust Fund V Ghana Agribusiness and Tech projects were signed at the World Trade Promotion Organization Conference and Awards event by ITC’s Executive Director, Pamela Coke-Hamilton, GEPA’s Chief Executive Officer Asabena Asare and Tjerk Opmeer, Director International at the Netherlands Enterprise Agency.

‘It’s a win-win,’ said Banda Abdallah Z. Khalifa, head of GEPA’s Trade in Services and Manufacturers Department. ‘Our youth will get support to develop IT solutions that help our smallholder farmers increase their output. These collaborations are key to achieving the goal of our national export development strategy through increased exports.’

The project has already selected an initial 25 tech start-ups, 19 IT/Business Promotion Organizations and 20 cocoa processing agribusinesses. It has started training them in Export Marketing Plans and business maturity diagnostics.

‘As a farmers’ cooperative we understand that if we can leverage information technology, we can improve the lives of our 100,000 farmers,’ said Nelson Adubofour, Executive Secretary of Kuapa Kokoo Cooperative Cocoa Farmers and Marketing Union Limited (KKFU).

‘By integrating technology into agribusiness, farmers can access real time information and innovative technology,” Adubofour said. “Down the line they also will have access to cutting edge services to improve their yields and become certified.’

Established in 1993, the cooperative produces 10% of Ghanaian cocoa beans and is a leading producer of ethical cocoa beans. Ghana is the second largest exporter of cocoa in the world, and the crop with its derivatives is a major source of foreign exchange for the country. GEPA’s ambitious export strategy includes support to Ghana’s IT sector and other non-traditional exports.

‘Digital technologies and inclusive partnerships are keys to foster sustainable growth in Ghana,’ added ITC Executive Director Pamela Coke-Hamilton. ‘By combining our expertise in agribusiness and digital services, this project can make a real difference in people’s lives.’

In Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Ghana, Mali, Senegal and Uganda, the Government of the Netherlands is contributing $15 million towards this structural transformation in agribusiness and related value chains, supporting tens of thousands of jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities for women, youth and poor communities.