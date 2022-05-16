ITC launches upgraded Benchmarking Platform to measure, improve performance of businesses

The International Trade Centre (ITC) today launched its upgraded Benchmarking Platform, a digital tool created to measure and improve the performance of businesses and the organizations that support them.

The platform provides a sophisticated and interconnected set of diagnostic tools for public and private sectors to assess, analyse, compare and improve their performance on national and regional trade development.

Ten years after its original launch, ITC has extensively expanded and tailored its assessment methodologies, and included pivotal new social and environmental sustainability parameters.

Now any small business or related organization can assess their performance, understand how to improve against global standards, and connect to a global network of similar enterprises.

The qualitative and quantitative data gathered by this platform provides for individual and collective analysis of small businesses and business support organizations, producing critical research for supporting trade policy formulation.

Visit and register your organization or business at: www.ITCBenchmarking.org

Key upgrades include:

Customized models that provide multi-dimensional perspectives on the performance of diverse types of Business Support Organizations (BSOs) and small businesses

A Sustainability “Deep Dive” provides information on organizations’ practices on gender equality and green growth and other UN Sustainable Development Goals

The “Digital readiness”’ and “Organizational culture” tools provide important perspectives on cross-cutting performances.

A searchable global directory of business support organizations allows small businesses to connect directly with support networks.

Capacity building and certification programmes give BSOs access to ITC’s competitiveness diagnostic tool for small businesses.

BSOs can run cluster assessments by sector, geographic location, and other relevant small business groupings.

‘ITC’s Benchmarking for Trade is a great new tool that can change the way you do business, for the better. It reflects the entire exporting ecosystem, offering a customizable, modular approach that is designed for the needs of all kinds of business support organizations and their clients – especially micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.’-Pamela Coke-Hamilton, Executive Director, International Trade Centre