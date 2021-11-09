ITC’s World Trade Promotion Organizations Conference and Awards are taking place in Accra, Ghana, in May 2022

Trade and investment promotion organizations around the world will meet in Accra, Ghana, on 17-18 May 2022. The World Trade Promotion Organizations Conference (WTPO) will be jointly hosted by the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) and the International Trade Centre (ITC), the joint agency of the United Nations and the World Trade Organization.

In a meeting with ITC Executive Director Pamela Coke-Hamilton and GEPA Chief Executive Officer Afua Asabea Asare in Accra on 26 October, His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, confirmed his presence at the conference.

Discussions will focus on solutions for small firms to build resilience against disruptions caused by crises such as climate change and pandemics. Participants will also explore new opportunities arising from digitalization and the African Continental Free Trade Area.

WTPO Awards 2022

ITC is inviting members of the trade promotion organizations network to apply for the WTPO Awards 2022. At the conference, excellence in assistance for small and medium-sized firms to trade across borders will be recognized in three categories: innovative partnerships, use of technology, and sustainable and inclusive trade.

Candidates from national institutions are eligible to apply at [email protected] by 3 December 2021. The winners will be announced at the conference on 17 May 2022.

The 13th WTPO Conference and Awards will take place at Labadi Beach Hotel, Accra, on 17-18 May 2022. The Ghana Export Promotion Authority, in partnership with ITC, will host the event. Created in 1996, the conference takes place every two years.