Items retrieved from Gomoa Okyereko accident scene handed over to GPRTU

The Effutu Police Command on Wednesday handed over items and cash retrieved from the Gomoa Okyereko accident scene to officials of the Liberia Camp branch of Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU).

They include nine-thousand US Dollars, 2,670 Liberia Dollars, 470 Ghana Cedis, four android phones, two ordinary phones, a number of assorted commodities and Identity Cards.

More than 15 people had died in a gory road accident that occurred at Gomoa-Okyereko near Winneba junction on the Accra- Takoradi highway in the early hours of Tuesday.

The accident involved a Youtong bus with registration number GT 5866-L and a Fuel Tanker with registration number WR 2063-10.

The Liberia Buduburam Camp bound bus, with more than 50 passengers on board, was from Liberia also with parcels from relatives of people to those living in Ghana.

Fifteen of the 40 victims who were sent to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital and Effutu Municipal Hospital are still on admission while one whose condition remain critical has been transferred to Korle-Bu.

The rest have all been discharged.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Betty Boguu, Effutu Municipal Commander of Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Police Service made the presentation at a ceremony at Winneba.

She expressed her condolence to the bereaved families and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

She further urged the managers of the branch union to ensure that items got to their real owners, adding that it was about time drivers observed all the road traffic regulations and signs to help stem avoidable road accidents which killed and maimed people.

“If you drink do not drive, when you are tired stop and rest, avoid over speeding, reckless and inconsiderate driving to protect your lives and that of others on board your vehicles,” he urged drivers.

Mr James Nuama, Chairman of the Branch Union who received the items expressed his appreciation on behave of the Union to personnel of Effutu Municipal Police, the Fire Service, the Ambulance Service and the Doctors and nurses of the Hospital in Winneba for the prompt response on that tragic day.

He assured that his executives will hand over the items and the monies received to the right owners and their families.

He therefore called on the survivors as well as families of the deceased to visit their office at Liberia Camp in Gomoa Buduburam for identification and collection of the items.